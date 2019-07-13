NGC back as title sponsor for NAAA Open

NGC (National Gas Company) is back on board for yet another year as title sponsor of the NAAATT Open

Championships weekend (July 26-28) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

With the Olympics just about 12 months away, this year’s competition promises to be absolutely riveting.

At the Open Championships weekend, all of the top TT track and field performers will be in action during the three-day event.

With household names such as Keshorn Walcott, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Cleopatra Borel and Machel Cedenio all experiencing international success, TT track and field is definitely in a very good space and, to secure the tags as national champions for the next 12 months, the athletes must shine at this crucial step in the journey.