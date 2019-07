National Youth Cycling at Irwin Park

THE TTCF (TT Cycling Federation) National Youth Track Cycling Championships will take place this weekend at Irwin Park Sporting Complex, Siparia.

Action will begin at 3 pm today and tomorrow, with the top young TT riders set to test their skills and mettle against one another.

For more information, call 789-5926 or check the TTCF’s website.