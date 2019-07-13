Imbert probes when Penny’s term as tourism boss ends

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

ONE day after chairman of the Trinidad Tourism Ltd (TTL) Janelle Penny Commissiong-Chow said her board will expire in 2021, and not next month, the Finance Ministry began investigating how such a thing could or did happen.

In a media release issued by the Tourism Ministry, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said he took note of what was said by Commissiong-Chow who was interviewed on TV6 News on Friday. During the interview, Commissiong-Chow denied that the tenure of her board expires next month.

She has been in the media spotlight following a controversial decision to fire TTL CEO Camille Campbell on July 1.

The release stated: “It is noteworthy that Cabinet at its meeting of August 17, 2017 accepted the recommendation of the Minister of Finance that the board of directors of Tourism Trinidad Limited be appointed for a period of two years, ie, until August 2019.

Accordingly, the Minister of Finance (Corporation Sole) is investigating the matter to determine the origin and authorisation of any other development which purports to have occurred outside of the necessary Cabinet oversight.” As Finance Minister Colm Imbert's function as corporation sole means he has oversight over state companies.

Commissiong-Chow said her board was given an extension at annual general meeting held in February 2019 by representatives of the Ministry of Finance to serve for another two years.