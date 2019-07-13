Griffith: Officers sacrifice their lives

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith salutes as National Security Minister unveils the monument of officers who died in the line of duty outside Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

As a continuation of his I Support Our Service campaign, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith unveiled a monument to honour those who died in the line of duty since 1962.

Speaking in front of the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on Saturday, where the monument with the names of 48 officers were engraved, Griffith apologised that the monument took so long to be erected.

“They deserve more honour than we currently give. Their story, their memory, it brings clarity to the term ‘to protect and serve.’”

He said the monument showed admiration and respect to the officers’ noble, ultimate sacrifice – giving their lives to the service of their country while trying to protect it. He said it also showed understanding of the pain and grief suffered by their families.

“On behalf of the TTPS I wish to thank you for allowing us, allowing the country, to share him or her with you whilst they were here.”