Corridor will give elections to UNC Senator Ameen says…

Incumbent UNC councillors in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, from left, Sookdeo Bedasie, Videsh Ramsingh and Keon Saroopsingh after filing their nomination papers on Thursday at the UNC’s regional office in Tunapuna.

OPPOSITION Senator Khadijah Ameen said the East-West Corridor will bring the party into government in next year’s general election, addressing the United National Congress (UNC) Pavement Report at St Augustine South Community Centre on Wednesday night.

Daring the Prime Minister to call the local government elections, she likened Dr Rowley’s recent remarks on the election date to those of his predecessor, the late Patrick Manning.

“The last one said he had it in his back pocket, but this one has it in his shirt pocket, because he says he has it close to his chest,” Ameen quipped. “I want to repeat the call of the Leader of the Opposition (Kamla Persad-Bissessar.) Take the burden off your chest and call the election!”

Ameen said the party will win both the local and general elections.

“Here in St Augustine, people don’t make too much noise, but we are hurting and suffering like the rest of TT. In St Augustine we have been plagued by crime, and the last flood we had, St Augustine was hit so bad that people are still recovering.” The UNC deputy leader lamented that local children have been denied a brand new building at Curepe Presbyterian Primary School, which was rebuilt by the former UNC-led government. “I want to tell you, those parents have to vote too, and they will vote out the PNM.

“That school is 95 per cent complete, but instead of children, you have rats and snakes in the school. It is overgrown with grass.” Saying local councillor JLynn Roopnarine has been working with parents and teachers, she quipped, “But how much rat bait you would put? How much snake you would kill?”

Ameen urged the Government to open the school. She alleged last year’s flood victims in the area had not yet been compensated. “Is it because we are not a PNM constituency? Is it because the people of St Augustine do not vote for the PNM that you are victimising them and not giving them their flood compensation cheques?”

Ameen said flood victims in other constituencies had received their cheques. She lamented that so far only some watercourses have been cleaned, ahead of this rainy season. “We are bracing ourselves for the worst.” Crime was also a bane of St Augustine constituency, she said.

“More and more robberies are taking place. People are holding you up at gunpoint and strolling away. I’ve met so many people who were robbed and were victims of crime.

“Criminals are not afraid any more. They are getting more brave and will continue to get emboldened until they know there is a government in charge that could get crime under control, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.” Ameen said UNC activists in St Augustine have a duty beyond the constituency boundaries in the upcoming elections.

“St Augustine is the flagship constituency of the UNC on the East-West Corridor, and the corridor will bring home government to the UNC. So I don’t want you to feel St Augustine is a safe seat. We must be our brother’s keeper.” She urged local UNC activists to help in nearby constituencies and throughout the area of the Piarco/Tunapuna Regional Corporation.