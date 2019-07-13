Bahamas celebrates its 46th anniversary Rocking party at sea

Solène Crinière, deputy head of mission, French Embassy and Bahamian Consul Dr Elaine Monica Davis get into a dance routine.

Dr Monica Elaine Davis, the Bahamas Consul in TT, hosted a fine celebration party aboard the Ocean Pelican to mark the 46th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas on Wednesday evening.

Davis welcomed guests who included Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Speaker Brigid Annisette-George, president of the Caribbean Court of Appeal Adrian Saunders, ambassadors, high commissioners, mission heads and senior government officials in several different languages.

Speaking on the theme of the event, United We Stand Bahamas –Together We Can, her remarks intertwined unity and happiness, two critical ingredients in every nation’s quest for progress, and indeed the entire Caribbean region she said.

Then she turned the word “united” into an acronym, saying: “Understanding that true unity, to be effective, should be viewed as a philosophical, dynamic state where the minds, goals and objectives of a people are able to operate with synchronicity for the greater good,” there was a Necessity for people to invent the best versions of themselves, and Instil in the younger generations the notion that difficult does not mean impossible. Also, Thought can be a powerful change agent, and to Explore the eclectic range of personalities, exposures and experiences to discover that deep down we really are the same, while Discernment, tolerance, determination, co-operation and humility are some of the basic ingredients to cause for increased unity.”

In terms of happiness, Davis spoke of the King of Bhutan, who in 1972 declared that “Gross National Happiness (GNH) is more important than gross domestic product,” after which he formed a GNH Index that comprised nine domains; psychological well-being, health, education, time use, cultural diversity and resilience, good governance, community vitality, ecological diversity and resilience and living standards. Davis said: “I urge that we all give serious thought to raising the GNH Index of our region, starting with ourselves!”

She then raised a toast to both The Bahamas and TT on behalf of her prime minister Hubert Minnis and the government and people of the Bahamas.

In return, Reita Toussaint, permanent secretary, Ministry of Caricom and Foreign Affairs, said: “TT and The Bahamas have enjoyed at least four decades of friendship since the establishment of our diplomatic relations 45 years ago. This has been soldered through our various engagements in the Caribbean Community, as well as through trade, education and culture, and it is my hope that the relationship between our countries will continue.”

She congratulated The Bahamas on its election to the UN Human Rights Council for 2019-2021 and said: “We look forward to having a voice from the region and of small island developing states within that august institution.”

Toussaint also spoke of co-ordinating with The Bahamas on blacklisting, a subject discussed by Caricom last week. She said: “It is clear, as sovereign states we must protect our borders and therefore we join with the community of nations in recognising that peace and goodwill can also be achieved through cultural expression.”

She then took the opportunity to express her excitement about TT hosting Carifesta XIV (Caribbean Festival of the Arts), saying Carifesta has been a catalyst for the strengthening of regional integration among Caribbean countries, artisans and cultural practitioners, and told Davis that TT is looking forward to, and welcoming what the Bahamian contingent will present from August 16-25.

Toussaint closed by saying: “I am of the view that through concerted effort with our Caricom partners, much can be achieved to ensure the cultural well-being, safety, security and financial stability of our region,” before she too, raised a toast to both countries.

After the formalities guests partied to a mix of music from DJ Jahmarie Joseph and violinist Andre Comeau until the boat docked two and a half hours later.