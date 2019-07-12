Woman to stand trial for stabbing sister, 10

A WOMAN charged with stabbing her ten-year-old sister with a knife eight years ago at their home in Vistabella, San Fernando, was committed yesterday to stand trial in the High Court. Dion Cross, 26, of Solomon Street, will be tried before a judge and jury.

She was granted $75,000 bail by senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. The incident, in which Cherise Cross was stabbed several times with a knife six inches long, happened in April 2011. Cherise was warded in the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital. Cross was charged with wounding the child with intent to do her grievous bodily harm. She was denied bail back then.

When, on a subsequent occasion, she was granted bail, now-retired deputy chief magistrate Mark Wellington ordered Cross to live at an uncle’s home in Fyabad while the case was pending. Yesterday, Connor told Cross the State had made out a prima-facie case to call upon her to answer the charge. This, she said, was based on nine statements tendered and the testimony of seven witnesses. Cpl Shaun Mohammed laid the charge and state attorney Rebecca Trimm-Wright prosecuted. Attorney Dane Hall represented Cross.

Connor granted Cross a cash alternative to the bail of $15,000, on condition that she stays at a relative’s home in Battoo Avenue, Marabella. Connor further ordered her to report to the Marabella Police Station on the third Saturday of every month.