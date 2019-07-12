Union accuses CAL of bullying workers

FILE PHOTO

Peter Farmer, secretary general of the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU), today raised concerns that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) management is "bullying its workers.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Communications Workers Union (CWU) office on Henry Street, Port of Spain, Farmer said this could result in mental illness, physical disorders and even suicide while CAL has been playing with serious issues that have been affecting workers for years.

Farmer said workplace abuse presented a grave threat not only to the mental, physical and economic welfare of all CAL’s workers, but also to the safety of the travelling public.

He said since last year CAL has been placing movable cages with chains around aircraft once they are grounded, but they are not needed.

“I would love the company to state why they felt there is a need for that type of security. Men have to work in cages. There is a reason for that.

"I ask you to get that answer from CAL. The damage that has been done is grave and must be repaired. Immediately we are calling for the removal of Roger Berkeley, vice president, human resource."

Asked via e-mail about the security controls in the restricted area of the hangar, where aircraft are maintained and parked, CAL corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure said in accordance with TT Civil Aviation Authority and Airports Authority regulations, all authorised staff and people wishing to access the air-side restricted area at Piarco, which includes the hangar or Caribbean Airlines' compound, are subject to screening and other security controls.