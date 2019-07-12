Stop throwing contracts at criminals

THE EDITOR: Are we hoping that by awarding contracts to people involved in crime this will deter them from their life of crime? Listening to CoP Mr Griffith, who is saying this is taking place, while I do not have any facts on this matter, I would hazard a guess to say there are some people who have taken a decision not to change from a life of crime.

My wish for TT is that every citizen will be law-abiding and those going down the road of criminal activity will have a 360-degree turnaround.

But guess what? I am yet to see that take place in any country. Try hard as you may, there will always be a group which, despite all that you do, will prefer to go down the road of destruction. It is not wise to be enhancing what they are doing by putting large sums of money into their hands via contracts in the hope that they will change. That is taking a huge gamble and doing so with taxpayers' money.

A deceased former prime minister decided to meet with those involved in criminal behaviour, some of whom were termed "community leaders," to try to reason with them and get them to change. But what was the result? Today, crime is the norm in this country and for many years, the writing has been on the wall.

The TTPS must continue doing its job.Those in charge must also be supportive of our police service. When it is all said and done, citizens must feel they have a government taking control and that the country is not in the hands of criminals.

A Gopeesingh, San Juan