Small going back in Barataria PNM local govt screening

Kimberly Small

KIMBERLY SMALL has been selected as the PNM’s prospective local government elections candidate for the Barataria district.

Small was among 13 people selected for the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on Wednesday night. She contested that seat in the July 16, 2018 by-election, but was narrowly defeated by the UNC’s Sharon Maraj-Dharam. Small told Newsday she was “very excited” about the possibility of contesting the Barataria seat for a second time. She said she had been working in the district over the last year. Among the projects she has undertaken are a back-to-school book supplies initiative, a free legal aid clinic and women’s self-defence classes.

As someone who grew up in Barataria, Small declared, “My aim is to serve my community.”

After serving three consecutive terms as councillor for Morvant, Franz “Delamo” Lambkin is not standing for re-election. Lambkin said that at 68, he felt it was time for new blood. He was pleased with the party’s choice of Junior St Hilliare as the prospective candidate for Morvant. Lambkin said he had been mentoring St Hilliare and would continue to support him.

Also not standing for re-election is councillor Lyndon Lara for Maracas/ Santa/ Cruz/ La Fillette. Alderman Sudhir Sagramsingh was chosen as the party’s prospective candidate for that district.

Incumbent councillors Kwesi Antoine, Eldon Coker, Darren Winchester, Akil Audain and Sherwyn Jones will stand for re-election in their districts of Caledonia/Upper Malick, Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse, Petit Bourg/Mt Lambert/ Champ Fleurs, Beetham Picton and St Ann’s/Cascade/Mon Repos West. Jodhi Johnson, Rafael John, Adanna Gordon and Ashmeed Mohammed are the prospective candidates for the San Juan West, San Juan East, Success/Trou Macaque and Aranguez/Warnerville. The PNM has chosen Ashmeed Ali for the new district of El Socorro/Aranjuez. The SJLRC covers parts of the constituencies of Laventille West, Laventille East/Morvant, St Joseph and Barataria/ San Juan.

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds, Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce and St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh were at Balisier House on Wednesday night to support the nominees.

The PNM’s screening committee is chaired by PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley. Other members include chairman Colm Imbert, vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte and lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis. Screening for SJLRC candidates began at 5 pm and ended around 10 pm. The PNM screened candidates for the Port of Spain City Corporation at Balisier House yesterday.