Shamsi doubles up at Sagicor Tennis

Daniel Jeary attempts a backhand against Kale Dalla Costa in the boys 14 and under singles final, at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament, Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, yesterday. Dalla Costa won the contest 6-4, 6-4.

ZAHRA Shamsi won two titles when the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament concluded at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

After losing the girls 10 and under singles final to Gabriella Prince 4-2, 4-0, second seeds Shamsi and Shiloh Walker won the girls 10 and under doubles final with a 4-1, 4-2 win over top seeds Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Prince.

Later in the day Shamsi and Isaiah Boxill, ranked fourth in the junior mixed doubles category, upset top seeds Alex Chin and Eva Pasea 5-3, 4-2 in the final.

In other finals, second seeded Brian Harricharan outlasted first seeded Zakariyya Mohammed 4-1, 4-1 in the boys 10 and under singles and first ranked Alexander Merry was a 4-2, 4-0 winner over Jordell Chapman in the boys 12 and under singles. Kale Dalla Costa sealed the boys Under-14 singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniel Jeary.

In other doubles finals, the top pair of Boxill and Jayden Mitchell defeated Callum Koylass and Kayden Siewrattan 5-4, 4-2 in the boys 12 and under doubles final.

It was smooth sailing for Nirav Dougdeen and Mohammed in the boys 10 and under doubles with the duo getting past Brian Harricharan and Justin Horsford 4-1, 4-1.

The top seeded Chin Lee sisters Inara and Abigail were 4-1, 4-0 winners over the second ranked pair of Brianna Harricharan and Pasea.

OTHER RESULTS

Girls 12 and under consolation singles final

Brianna Harricharan def Arya Siewrattan 6-1

Girls 12 and under novices singles final

Charis Salina def Zariah Rambaran 4-2, 2-4, 10-8

Boys 12 and under consolation singles final

Daniel Dumas def Adam Mackenzie 1-4, 4-1, 10-6