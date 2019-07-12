Rondon to run in local govt elections

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Chairman Martin ‘Terry’ Rondon. FILE PHOTO

CHAIRMAN of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon has decided to throw his hat into the political arena and is to be screened for councillor of the area he has represented for 24 years – Toco/Fishing Pond.

Rondon, a PNM councillor, previously said he would exit politics, but told Newsday on Wednesday that he changed his mind because of his love for the people. He said there was still so much he can do for them and can do with local government reform.

“It is not about me, and my party needs me now more than ever,” he said. “It can be very stressful and very tough, but my enjoyment comes when I can help the people, and not only the people of Toco/Fishing Pond, but all the people.”

Rondon said he will have to be contacted by the screening committee to come in and be processed.