Police arrest man for stealing pensioner’s shotgun

Darion Marciano, 21, of Tamana was arrested and charged for allegedly breaking and entering the home of a 70-year-old Cumuto man and stealing his Stevens 16 gauge shotgun. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS

A 21-year-old man from Tamana is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate today charged with breaking and entering, and stealing a shotgun from the home of a 70-year-old man in Cumuto.

Police said the suspect Darion Marciano, was seen by police on patrol with the shotgun in Cumuto at around 7 pm on Thursday. They asked him if he had a licence for the gun but he did not answer. He was arrested and the shotgun confiscated. While questioning Marciano, police did a check on the shotgun and saw it was registered to a pensioner in the area.

They contacted the pensioner and told him they had his gun at the police station. The man, on reaching the station, confirmed it was his gun but said he did not know it was stolen as he was not home at the time. Checks at the man's home revealed the lockbox in which he kept the gun and ammunition was missing.

Police said they believe Marciano may have entered the house by opening a wooden side door.