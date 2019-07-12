Our archaic justice system

THE EDITOR: With criminals continuing to go about their nefarious business unimpeded, the time has come to immediately improve TT’s archaic justice system.

The Judiciary recently promised to re-organise each district court to create a more improved system.

In addition to this they should seek to improve efficiency and productivity.

The Judiciary acknowledges the desperate need for better management systems and accountability and they claim to be seeking to improve its services.

But why does it seem these improvements have not been made?

The main purpose of the criminal justice system is to deliver justice for all citizens whether rich or poor, black or white by correctly convicting and fairly punishing the guilty.

The system is also required to ensure criminals stop offending while at the same time protecting the innocent.

The justice system needs drastic improvement.

There is an immediate need for establishment and sustained development of systems for the proper handling of criminal cases.

Despite the “so-called” substantial steps and developments in recent years in relation to human rights, the right to freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial and the right to security and safety, crime still to this day remains a major national issue.

Court delays are far too common which stymies dispensation of justice.

This country’s courts can save enormous amounts of time and money if those in authority consider greater and proper use of technology.

The criminal justice system is one of the most important tools available for dealing with crimes and anti-social behaviour. The system needs to improve as the failure to deal with the backlog of cases, where some people are behind bars for years, decades even, awaiting trial is in itself an injustice.

And then there is the issue of people being jailed wrongfully.

Our justice system needs to be improved immediately.

Simon Wright, Chaguanas