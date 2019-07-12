Nestlé launches fruit veggie juices

Elisa Doldron, head of Consumer Marketing at Nestlé T7T Ltd with the company’s new fruit and veggie juices which were launched on Thursday at the company’s Valsayn office.

NESTLÉ views the launch of Orchard’s new line of fruit veggie juices as a way of encouraging consumers to buy more local foods. This was the view expressed by Nestle Anglo Dutch Caribbean business executive officer Elisa Doldron at the launch of Orchard’s Fruit Veggie juices at Nestlé’s factory in Valsayn.

Doldron said some consumers have the impression that imported brands are better. “We want to show that we can produce products locally that can compete with the quality, if not exceed the quality of imported products,” she said.

Doldron said traditionally Orchard has focused “predominantly on the more juice drink.” She said Nestlé sees the way forward for Orchard as a leader in the market, is to have products with less sugar and 100 per cent juice. Nestlé on Thursday launched the green and yellow medley fruit veggie juices, which are 100 per cent juice and have no added sugar.

Doldron said a red medley fruit veggie juice will be launched in the next two months, with other juices to come later. Recalling that Nestlé has been in the market since 1962 and established its factory in Valsayn in the 1970s, Doldron said, “We have been working with both local and international suppliers for raw materials and ingredients.”

The production of the fruit veggie juices is no different. Doldron said the initiative provided business opportunities for local fruit and vegetable farmers. She added that the end result could be helping to reduct the country’s food import bill.

Nestlé Head of Market for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean Region Patricio Torres said the launch of the juices was part of Nestlé’s DNA to produce high quality products. Torres said the launch of these juices was happening at a time when Nestlé was enhancing some of its other products and exploring new opportunities. Torres said taste and healthy nutrition were not opposed to one another.