Mom, stepdad, granny charged with sexual abuse

THE mother and stepfather of a teenager were both denied bail yesterday after they appeared in court on over 100 charges of sexual abuse against the 17-year-old.

According to police, the teen has been the victim of sexual abuse allegedly at the hands of her mother and stepfather since the age of 12. Her grandmother who was granted $70,000 bail was also slapped with two charges of failing to report the sexual abuse of a minor.

The trio, all from the Sangre Grande area cannot be identified as that will inadvertently identify the victim who is a child and as a victim of a sexual offence identifying her is illegal.

The girl has been referred to the Children’s Authority for counselling.

The child’s mother was charged with 35 charges including 34 charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge of abuse of a position of trust.

The stepfather was charged with 86 offences.

Those offences include 43 charges of abuse of a position of trust and familiar relations to wit sexual penetration; 34 charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; three charges of serious indecency; three charges of grievous sexual assault; using a vehicle for indecent and immoral purposes; indecent assault and sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14.

The trio appeared before Sangre Grande Magistrate Erica Baptiste-Ramkissoon and were ordered to reappear in court on July 24.

Officers of the Child Protection Unit were made aware of the allegations on July 5 after they received an anonymous phone call.

The investigation was unit wide effort led by Supt Chandool, ASP Guy Alleyne, Insp Baptiste, Sgt Renee Bain-Keller, Sgt Felix and WPC Guerra Kerr.