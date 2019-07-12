Lambeau Credit Union robbed

Tobago police are searching for two men who robbed the Lambeau Credit Union in Carnbee. The men stole approximately $28,000. Police confirmed one of the men is from Laventille.

Snr Supt Jeffrey George told Newsday the robbery happened around 10am.

A video released by the credit union shows two men entered the building posing as customers, with brown envelopes in their hands. As they approached the counter, one took a gun from inside his shirt and pointed it at a female security officer.

The men then forced all customers to the back of the offices, where they robbed and assaulted both customers and staff.

Police are still on the scene.