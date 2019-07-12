Lambeau Credit Union robbed
Tobago police are searching for two men who robbed the Lambeau Credit Union in Carnbee. The men stole approximately $28,000. Police confirmed one of the men is from Laventille.
Snr Supt Jeffrey George told Newsday the robbery happened around 10am.
A video released by the credit union shows two men entered the building posing as customers, with brown envelopes in their hands. As they approached the counter, one took a gun from inside his shirt and pointed it at a female security officer.
The men then forced all customers to the back of the offices, where they robbed and assaulted both customers and staff.
Police are still on the scene.
Reply to "Lambeau Credit Union robbed"