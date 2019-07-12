Godson Phillip leads St Augustine Rotary Club

Assistant district governor Gary Williams, left, with presidents Luynda Ashby and Patrick Godson Phillip.

THE Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of St Augustine West held a joint handing-over ceremony at the Mt Hope Rooftop Restaurant last Sunday.

Both clubs saw the changing of the guards as outstanding members were honoured for their unstinting service in 2018-2019 and new board members were installed for 2019-2020.

Guest speaker at the ceremony was Jill Dedourg, president of the TT Red Cross Society, who spoke about the role of serving in non-governmental organisations (NGOs). She told the gathering that governance in board management in an NGO is very complex.

“Accepting the responsibility of serving on a board is not to be taken lightly. Most times we have seen organisations where people only serve for the personal benefit of serving. Rotary seem to have a record of good governance, and should continue serving with people in mind.”

Outgoing Rotaract president Latoya Smith presented awards to the Rotarator of the Year and the Rotarator with the most innovative ideas to Jennika Joseph, before handing over her chain to incoming president Lynda Ashby.

Incoming president of Rotary Club of St Augustine West Patrick Godson Phillip laid down the conditions under which he will preside, and had members gasping. He admitted it was a pleasure to lead the organisation for a second time and looks forward to working with his new board.

Outgoing president Dellard Nelson paid tribute to one of the founding members of the club, Dr Emanuel Hosein, who was honoured for his service. Nelson also presented Rotarian of the Year Curtis Gopie with his award.

The evening's proceedings took place under the watchful eyes of assistant district governor Gary Williams.