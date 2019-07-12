Don’t let fatalities get you down CoP to road safety awardees

WELL DONE: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith presents an award to PC Darren Scantlebury of the Highway Patrol Branch during a road safety awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has told officers who were honoured at the Works and Transport Ministry’s road safety awards ceremony to not feel depressed over accidents on the nation’s roads.

Saying these awardees have contributed significantly toward making the nation’s roads safer, he encouraged them not to feel depressed or frustrated when there is a road fatality.

He said there would be times when they will feel as if they have failed society, but reminded the officers that they are not to be blamed.

“I want to advise you all, you are not to blame but we all have an enormous responsibility but the fact is that what we are doing on a daily basis is something that is global.

“In the United Nation’s World Health Organisation stated that there is an estimated one or two million people who are killed annually from traffic relations.

“This is something that is worldwide but we are doing our part.

We are doing a lot and what we are seeing here today is significant to thank you all for the job that you are doing because if you were not doing this it could be much worse,” the top cop said as he addressed the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Griffith said the road death toll moved from 262 in 2017 to 117 in 2018. He said moving from 262 to 117 is a 55 per cent reduction.

“The TTPS has a very big part to play which involved arresting and charging people. This year alone, 1,300 were arrested for drunk driving.

“We issued 45,000 traffic tickets to errant drivers which amounted to $150 million and there is a lot more.

“But, what I notice is that it has to do with a deterrent, just like crime. “Crime is a product of opportunity, the greater the deterrent the less possibility a person will commit an act because they will know there is a greater chance of them being apprehended.

We have a big part to play and will continue to do so.”