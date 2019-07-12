Death wins in Laventille gang wars

THE EDITOR: There are no gold, silver or bronze medals given out in death. If over 1,300 citizens died in Laventille due to gang wars spread over the last ten years, who won? We need to know who we should sing praises to.

Can the police break down the statistics using home addresses? Surely much pride can be derived by knowing who is winning the race to the grave/crematorium wars? When you are put into your box or burned to ashes, who cares? The rest of TT? The alleged reaction usually borders on sighing at the fact that another brain-dead person is now really and truly dead.

There can be no winners. Dead is dead. Who is proud about dying in a hail of gunfire? Do you lie in the grave laughing and counting if your gang won?

We cannot possibly know if the pride of being murderer or murdered is enjoyed beyond the church service. Who can tell us now? Pride goes along with the fall into the hole in the ground in the nice brass-handled box? I wonder.

Are the true winners of the Laventille gang wars the relatives of the undertakers? They make millions from these deaths but must leave the money behind for their relatives. Death, wearing his best bling, is the man picking up the Hollywood starboy trophy on the blood-red carpet.

Lynette Joseph, Diego Martin