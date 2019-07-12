Cunupia coach welcomes new competition

MICHAEL DE Four, coach of Cunupia FC, is welcoming the Ascension Invitational Tournament, featuring 24 local club teams in two Divisions (with 12 teams each).

The tournament will kick off today and run until September 21, with each division playing six games a week.

AscensionBrand, the title sponsors, have injected approximately $2.3 million towards this 11-week event.

AscensionBrand, according to their website, is a motivational clothing brand created in the city of Baltimore, Maryland by entrepreneur Benjamin Parks. And this tournament is being used to launch the brand, which will be promoted, not only in TT but the rest of the Caribbean. Cunupia FC, who will compete in Division One, will face Defence Force at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Sunday, from 3.30 pm. De Four was asked yesterday how it feels for the team to get back on the field of play, after winning the 2018 Super League’s League Cup.

“(It is) greatly appreciated by the administrators of (Cunupia’s) board that we could get back on track,” De Four responded. De Four said his team has been ready to compete since June, in either the T League (which is yet to be confirmed) or the Super League.

“We were prepared to play in the Super League on the opening, on or around the middle of June,” De Four said. “We were preparing for the Super League which always starts on time, since we’ve been in the League, over the last three years. Our preparations were on time. We were just delayed and given a little more time to prepare.”

Cunupia FC will have a new-look team this year with a number of young players on their roster, as well as the experienced crop of ace striker Kevon “Showtime” Woodley, Michael Yaw Darko, Hakeem Legall, Stephen Julien and the Meloney brothers Gerald and Kristian. De Four said, “Every year we continue to evolve and look for new players. It hasn’t changed. We have a bunch of new players coming up, wanting to make the cut. Since this is a pre-season tournament, we’ll see how they stand up.”

Weekend’s Fixtures

(Match Day One) –

Division One –

Today: Guaya United vs Police, Guaya Recreation Ground, 6 pm; FC Santa Rosa vs Queen’s Park, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm.

Tomorrow: Matura ReUnited vs Club Sando, Matura Recreation Ground, 4 pm; Caledonia AIA vs Prison Service FC, Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, 6 pm.

Sunday: Cunupia FC vs Defence Force, Larry Gomes Stadium, 3.30 pm.

Division Two –

Tomorrow: Police FC vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Police Academy, St James, 5 pm; UTT vs Moruga FC, UTT O’Meara, Arima, 6 pm; Deportivo Point Fortin vs Harlem Strikers, Mahaica Oval, 7 pm.

Sunday: Marabella Family Crisis Centre vs RSSR FC, Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field; San Fernando Giants vs Erin FC, Union Hall, Marabella, 4 pm; Bethel United vs Club Sando Uprising Youths, Mt Gomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm.