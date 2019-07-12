Barbados demolish hosts by seven wickets TT U17 hopes dashed at Future Stars tourney

Barbados fast bowler Jaden Leacock.

A MAGICAL spell of bowling from Barbados fast bowler Jaden Leacock dashed TT’s chances of winning the West Indies Future Stars Regional Under-17 tournament.

Leacock took seven wickets for eight runs in 7.2 overs to almost single handedly dismiss TT for 78 in 28.2 overs batting first in round four at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

After the match Leacock said, “I feel very good about my performance today. Right now I am not scoring as much runs with the bat, so I want to get on top with the ball and hopefully come out on top in the tournament and hopefully get a special prize at the end of tournament.”

It was the second time TT were dismissed for less than 100 in the tournament. Che Simmons was also among the wickets grabbing 2/41 in ten overs. Only three TT batsmen got into double figures with Isaiah Gomez top scoring with 18 not out, captain Tariq Mohammed cracking 15 and Jeremiah Cruickshank making ten.

In reply, defending champions Barbados were reduced to 30/3 in the 12th over, but an unbroken 51-run fourth wicket partnership between Nimar Bolden and Kevin Wickham guided the Bajans to 81/3 in 22.4 overs. Bolden ended on 33 not out off 56 deliveries with four fours and Wickham cracked 32 not out off 41 balls with two fours and two sixes.

With the win, Barbados maintained their lead and now the winner of the Barbados-Jamaica match in the last round tomorrow will be crowned the champion.

Leacock was glad to help Barbados stay in contention for the title. “We are trying to get as much fast bowling points as we could get and hopefully today Jamaica got beat, so we could come out on top Saturday and win the tournament.”

Leacock’s wish of a Jamaica defeat did not become a reality, as second placed Jamaica escaped with a five-run win over Guyana yesterday to keep the pressure on Barbados.

Barbados coach Dexter Toppin felt Leacock would have delivered yesterday. “I could remember telling my assistant coach when we were walking around the ground that I think this is Jaden’s day because Jaden is a quality young cricketer with both bat and ball. I looked at the pitch and I thought that the way Jaden bowls he would be a handful. He never proved me wrong and it was nice to see that he really got his rhythm and everything was going for him today.”

TT coach Gregory Davis said batting has long been a problem for his team. “Definitely not (enough runs on the board). The batting has not clicked for the whole tournament, so if we can’t bat 50 overs it is tough to win a game.”

Davis is hoping for a strong finish in the final round tomorrow. “Definitely I want to see a come back and focus again on the batting. Like I said, the batting has been a problem from the start, so again we want them to focus.”

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT 78 (28.2 overs) (Isaiah Gomez 18 not out, Tariq Mohammed 15; Jaden Leacock 7/8, Che Simmons 2/41) vs Barbados 81/3 (22.4 overs) (Nimar Bolden 33 not out, Kevin Wickham 32 not out) Barbados won by seven wickets

Jamaica 104 (47.4 overs) (Sandy Walker 16, Brandon English 14; Sheldon Charles 4/26, Sarwan Chaitnarine 3/11) v Guyana 99 (46 overs) (Zeynul Ramsammy 23 not out, Niran Bissu 13; Oshaun Ennis 2/24, Jahieem Bartley 2/12, B English 2/8, Steven Wedderburn 2/7) Jamaica won by five runs

Leeward Islands 194 (49.4 overs) (C Reece 67, K Sutton 55; T Theodore 5/42, U Preville 2/14) vs Windward Islands 181/9 (50 overs) (T Bishop 96, J Joseph 22; A Amurdan 3/19, K Pitman 2/34, A Willet 2/32) Leeward Islands won by 13 runs

REMAINING FIXTURES

Tomorrow

Windward Islands vs TT, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Leeward Islands vs Guyana, NCC

Barbados v Jamaica, Gilbert Park