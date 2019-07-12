All-female team in Soul of a Woman

Candice Alcantara

VOCALIST Candice Alcantara will head an all-female band, featuring instrumentalists Natasha Joseph on pan and Chantal Esdelle on keyboard on Saturday at the Kaiso Blues Café

Audiences can look forward to another powerful performance by the versatile songstress Alcantara as she delivers adult contemporary songs made popular by artistes such as Diana Ross and Jill Scott, as well as a fresh perspective on well-known local melodies that highlight the various facets of a woman, said a media release.

Although the idea for this female band was conceptualised a few years ago, it was important that all the right pieces came together. In the release Alcantara said, “Performing with a live all-female band has been a dream of mine for some time and I am happy that Natasha and Chantal so readily agreed because of the musical kinship we share. We have this wonderful opportunity to showcase some of our best female musical talents of this generation.”

Arranger, composer, and producer Joseph is an ambassador for pan, and has represented TT both regionally and internationally. A self-taught musician, Joseph has shared the stage with many local greats such as Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and the late Ken "Professor" Philmore as well as international jazz artistes such as Joe Baione, Kim Waters of the USA, Alexis Baro of Cuba, Charlie Sepulveda, Fidel Morales and Gabriel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico. Joseph was one of the headline acts at the North Coast Jazz Festival in May.

Esdelle is a musician and the artistic director EJC Jazz Studio. She has also been the leader of the Caribbean jazz group Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne, since 1998 and has played numerous jazz festivals including the Havana International Jazz Festival, Grenada Spice, the Tobago Jazz Experience, the TT Steel Pan Jazz Festival and Jazz on the Greens.

Apart from her skills on the keys, Esdelle is also a skilled pannist. Soul of a Woman will also present Candice Marcus on bass and Alana White on drums with Karla Gonzales and Malene Joseph on background vocals.

Showtime is 7 pm.