A nation of petty felons

THE EDITOR: The State has to reconsider its approach to creating a society where the citizenry is law-abiding. I speak particularly to "petty" criminal matters. It is clear that Trinidad and probably to a lesser extent Tobago, has become one of chance-takers, law-breakers, opportunists, authority abusers and petty criminals.

Recently I was at the magistrates’ court to support a friend charged with using threatening language and resisting arrest while at Piarco airport. At the first hearing, so I am told, the magistrate was visibly dismayed by the evidence produced with regard to the threatening-language charge. Suffice it to say, both charges were dismissed at the second hearing.

The threatening-language charge was rubbished even by the court prosecutor. Someone clearly dropped the ball at Piarco.

The emotional damage done to my friend cannot be so easily dismissed and it is her intention to seek redress in the matter

On my friend's second court appearance, at which I was present, the magistrate announced there were approximately 60 matters listed for hearing that day. Some matters were adjourned when there was an electricity outage.

All in all, if the magistrate's count was correct I would have sat through about 30 matters. Those matters ranged from tickets, driving through a no-entry sign, a fight between two women, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour at an airport, driving without a licence and pitching a tent to sell produce. In the latter matter, a 21-year-old man pleaded guilty, received a small fine and was bonded for four months. In the matter of the driving through a no-entry, a 57-year-old lady was fined $1,300. A driving-without-a-licence accused was fined, if I remember clearly, $5,000 plus $1,000.

At least 12 matters were dismissed for a lack of evidence or no show by the complainan.

Just imagine how many people were absent from their jobs on that one day so they could attend court.

We must consider another way to deal with minor infringements of the law. Appearing in court impacts the psyche, whichever way. The TTPS is on the right path encouraging people to do the right thing on the nations’ roads. Minor offenders, most times, are not criminal-minded. Surely there must be a way to keep them out of the courthouse environment.

A Davidson, Morvant