Woman charged for roti shop rape

A Chaguanas couple reportedly lured a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman to a roti shop, where they raped her before abducting her and assaulting her again.

Police say the Venezuelan, who recently participated in the government registration drive, went to the Couva roti shop for a job interview.

Instead she was raped by a man, then taken to a house in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.

There, she was sexually assaulted by the woman. Police say the couple kept her locked in the house for three days. They then dropped her off at a mall, where a relative picked her up and called the police.

Police are searching for the businesswoman's boyfriend after she was held on Monday night and charged with grievous sexual assault. She is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today.

Sgt Jugmohan is leading investigations into the other suspect's whereabouts. WCpl Joseph charged the woman.