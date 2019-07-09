TT U-17s look for third straight

TT will aim for a third consecutive win in the West Indies Future Stars Under-17 Regional Tournament against Jamaica, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 9.30 am, today.

TT defeated Guyana easily by nine wickets in round one, on Saturday, before getting past Leeward Islands by six runs in a low scoring match a day later.

Barbados are the only other unbeaten in the tournament and lead the standings with nine points, followed by TT with 8.9 points. Barbados are ahead of TT after getting one more fast bowling wicket. Each wicket taken by a fast bowler gets 0.1 point for their team. Fast bowler Sion Hackett has been leading the way for TT with seven wickets in the tournament so far.

In other matches today, Barbados face third placed Leeward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Couva and fifth placed Windward Islands will tackle last placed Guyana at Gilbert Park in Couva.

STANDINGS

Team P W L BP Pts

Barbados 2 2 0 1 9

TT 2 2 0 0.9 8.9

Leeward Islands 2 1 1 0.7 4.7

Jamaica 2 1 1 0.3 4.3

Windwards 2 0 2 0.9 0.9

Guyana 2 0 2 0.1 0.1

REMAINING FIXTURES

Today

Jamaica vs TT, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Barbados vs Leeward Islands, National Cricket Centre

Guyana vs Windward Islands, Gilbert Park

Thursday

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

TT vs Barbados, NCC

Jamaica vs Guyana, Gilbert Park

Saturday

Windward Islands vs TT, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Leeward Islands vs Guyana, NCC

Barbados v Jamaica, Gilbert Park