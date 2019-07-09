Spartans TT to stage Basketball Fiesta III

SPARTANS TT Sports Club will present its third annual basketball tournament, themed “Basketball Fiesta 3”, from Friday until Sunday, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

This tournament continues to lead the way for youth basketball, not only in Trinidad but the wider Caribbean and will see approximately 200 young aspiring basketballers between the ages of eight to 18, play a full weekend of basketball.

This model, adapted from the United States, which is done on a circuit basis and played in different states.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday from 5.30 pm at the first court, Jean Pierre Complex, with Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe and president of the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) Claire Mitchell expected to attend.

The focus continues to be the development of youth basketball in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.

Local teams include Spartans TT, SOS, Brian Chase Academy, Sangre Grande Young Stars, Edinburgh 500 Hawks, Maloney Pacers Basketball and Youth Development Programme, Trinity Basketball Academy, New Age Lions, Enterprise, TTS Crusaders, Trailblazers, Detour Shak Attack, Fatima Lions, Central Stars Basketball Academy, Montrose Magic’s and Rim Blazers will compete in these various age groups – boys and girls Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18.

Entrance will be free to all persons willing to attend.

For more information, call 788-2323 or 725-2323.