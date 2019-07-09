N Touch
Tuesday 9 July 2019
Shamsi whips Bennaton in JITIC U-14s

Luca Shamsi.
LUCA SHAMSI whipped Honduras’ Guillermo Bennaton yesterday, in the boys main draw of the Under-14 division, in the Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean-sanctioned JITIC Under-14 Centroamerica tournament.

At the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, national age group male champ Shamsi prevailed by a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

However, Cameron Wong fell to a 6-3, 6-0 defeat to Guatemala’s Anika Lemus in the girls main draw.

The tournament will continue at the Tacarigua venue today.

