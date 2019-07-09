San Fernando West Secondary to get 6th Form

IMPRESSED: Adviser to the Minister of Education Cheryl-Ann Wilkinson speaks last Wednesday at the San Fernando West Secondary School graduation at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

GRADUATES of the San Fernando West Secondary School applauded loudly on hearing of plans for a form six block at the school.

Adviser to the Minister of Education Cheryl-Ann Wilkinson gave the feature address last week at the 2019 graduation ceremony at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

She said when she got back to her desk in Port of Spain, she would be boasting about the high performance at the school.

“Based on the excellent reports from this school, I will be lobbying to have a form six block built for those who may want to continue their education at this school after CXC exams,” she said. This would mean students could consider staying at the school to do A-Level exams in the future.

Wilkinson warned graduating students to be aware of parents who live vicariously through their children.

“Guard against the desire of some parent to live their lives through you.” There are some parents, she said, who wanted a particular life but their dreams were not realised and they are now trying to achieve that through their children.

She said as a school supervisor she had the unfortunate experience from time to time of having to deal with one or two situations of suicide where the students in question were being pushed to do things they did not want to.

Instead she urged parents to support and encourage their children as they are never too old or too big for that kind of care.

She also urged them to guard against choosing for their children.

Many, she said, choose wrong paths in life and depending on the path they take, they may take many years to recover.

Not everyone in the country could be a lawyer, doctor or an engineer, she said. as there is a need for mechanics as well. Wilkinson said she was impressed by the theme, “The World is Calling, Choose Your Own Path.”

“The world is calling and we all have to choose the path we want to take in the future. You could be bright as a bulb, but if you are an unlawful student that is what people will remember about you.”

She told students they will be pulled into many directions, but must choose their paths wisely. On that note, she said there was a time she was pulled into journalism, but her love for literature pulled her back to becoming a teacher.

Principal Ronald Mootoo told students he is mindful of the many challenges they face in order to access their education.

He quoted Dr Gorakh Bobde: “Nonetheless I urge you to forget your own happiness by creating a little happiness for others because when you are good to others you are best to yourself.”

Among the students receiving prizes was Shenel Sookoo, who won the Principal’s Trophy for excellence for high marks in chemistry, physics, mathematics, and English A. Joshua Persad received an award for top marks in information technology, geography, and Spanish. Salena Ramlal did well in principles of business, principles of accounts, and office administration.

Special awards went to Aaliyah Kirk for music and De Neilson Joseph received one for physical education.