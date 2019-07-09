Rahamut Sports Club lauds U-17 cricket duo

Rodney Beharry (third from left) and Daren Samlal (centre) with their gears, along with (left-right) Imtiaz Rahaman, Sachin Ramsubhag, Lochan Samsundar, Anil Lakhan and Steve Nandlal.

THE RAHAMUT Sports Club are celebrating the selection of club members Daren Samlal and Rodney Beharry on the TT team for the current West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Cricket Championships.

The 15-year-old Samlal, a left-handed batsman and off-spinner, is a student of Naparima Boys’ College and has represented his school in top local competitions as well as TT at the Under-15 level.

Beharry, a 16-year-old student of Presentation College, has also been involved with his school’s cricket programme for a few years. He is a right-handed spin-bowling all-rounder who was previously selected for trials on the TT Under-17 team.

According to a media release from the club’s sponsors Rahamut Group of Companies, “Since it was founded in 1952, Rahamut Evergreen Sports and Cultural Club has enjoyed a long history of success in local and national leagues and of providing players for TT teams. The club continues to serve its community through cricket, football and cultural activities. “Apart from the senior men’s cricket teams, the club currently fields several junior age group teams, women’s teams and over 40 teams.”

The media release added, “Rahamut Evergreen Sports and Cultural Club and Rahamut Group of Companies wish Daren and Rodney the best of luck and success as they represent TT.”