Put tourism in school curriculum Junior secretary’s wish

Newly appointed Junior Secretary of Tourism Kayleigh Lewis as she recently received the Tourism Youth Congress challenge trophy from Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips. FILE PHOTO

KAYLEIGH Lewis, 2019 Tourism Youth Congress Junior Secretary believes she can help get Tobago’s tourism where it has to be, starting in the school among the youths.

Lewis of Spring Garden told Newsday that during her one-year term as junior secretary she will advocate for the introduction of tourism in the secondary school curriculum from as early as Form One.

Lewis,16, was chosen as the new junior secretary two weeks ago during the Tourism Youth Congress debate at the Scarborough Library.

Her winning presentation at the Scarborough Library focused on promoting excellence in Caribbean tourism through creation of an app that allows stakeholders to monitor reviews from its clients.

She said this will include collaboration among all sectors with the division working towards one goal. She said that according to customer ratings on the app, other visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the best customer service and products on the island.

She said other businesses will be encouraged to improve their service and product since this app will alert businesses on both good and bad feedback given by visitors and allow them (the business) to adjust as needed.

The graduate of Scarborough Secondary school said she was shocked and happy when it was announced that she had won the competition and will not only be junior secretary but will also represent Tobago in the Caribbean Tourism Organisation summit in The Bahamas.

“I am ready and willing to implement some interesting things for the youth in Tobago involving tourism. I am ready to help improve service excellence.

So far, there are already youth tourism groups in high schools but tourism can only be done at state level, not at CSEC level.

“What will be interesting is to move it to that level, even though it will be difficult to get it at CSEC right away but the first step is to introduce it into the curriculum to make the youths more knowledgeable and interested in the importance of our tourism product.”