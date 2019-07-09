Police support unit seeks to empower young women

Girls and young women from police youth clubs throughout TT were treated to a day of activities and motivational speeches aimed to increase their awareness while promoting their safety at the Cascadia Hotel, St Anns yesterday, as the Police Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU) hosted a self-esteem workshop for teens.

Newsday spoke to co-ordinator and manager of the unit Aisha Corbie who said the workshop was aimed at changing the narrative of gender-based violence by starting with the next generation of women, featuring motivational talks, as well as exercises intended to raise self-esteem and awareness on topics of human trafficking, domestic abuse and sexuality.

“We’re really flipping the script of young women who have been impacted by violence, crime, victimisation or just statements that their story would amount to nothing much. We are empowering women between the ages of 13-17 years from various police youth clubs. We want to give them the tools to change the story that they will amount to nothing.

“We want to give them that guidance and support that we can help show them the path to success.”

Corbie said special emphasis would be placed on dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts by having the girls interact with survivors of domestic violence and other trauma.

During the presentation, psychiatrist Dianne Douglas encouraged girls to know their value and reminded them that they had the potential to achieve their goals if they were prepared to work hard and steer clear of negativity.