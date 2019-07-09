Malawi edge TT in netball warm-up

MALAWI rallied from a half-time deficit to edge TT 53-52 yesterday, at Cardiff, Wales, in a Netball World Cup warm-up match.

TT went win-less in their three warm-up matches at Wales. On Saturday, they were held to a 49-49 draw by Northern Ireland and, a day later, they fell to a 72-64 defeat to hosts Wales.

Yesterday, TT were ahead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, and 30-24 by the half-way mark. However, Malawi went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to seize the advantage and they held on for the win. TT will now turn their attention towards the World Cup, which will take place from Friday until July 21 in London, England.

In Group C, TT will play South Africa on Friday, Jamaica this Saturday and Fiji on the following day.