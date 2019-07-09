Fruit vendor robbed at gunpoint in La Romaine

Southern Division police have arrested two suspects for robbing a fruit vendor at gunpoint at Gulf View Link Road near Teddy’s Shopping Centre in La Romaine.

Police said at about 11 am yesterday, the vendor was at his stall where two gunmen walked up to him and announced a robbery.

They took $3,000, and escaped in a white Nissan wingroad wagon.

Moments later, the victim flagged down a marked police van and told officers of the incident.

A report was also made to San Fernando CID and officers responded, sealed off several surrounding areas among them the intersection near Gulf City Mall, King’s Wharf, parts of Duncan Village.

Police received information that the getaway wagon was seen at Duncan Village.

PC Sujeet Ramcharan together with PCs Mohammed, Mahase, Vialva and other officers responded and chased the wagon.

Police arrested the driver and another occupant but did not recover the cash.

The wagon was towed to be processed at the San Fernando police station.