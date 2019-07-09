Chin Lee sisters advance to Sagicor semis

THE Chin Lee sisters secured a comfortable win in their quarter-final match yesterday at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval.

It is not the first time the sisters teamed up to seek a doubles crown as they won the Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament doubles title in 2018.

The duo, Abigail and Inara, faced Julia Devaux and Bethany Salina, earning a 4-0, 4-0 win in the girls 12 and under doubles.

They are currently the top seeded players in their division.

The sisters also won their respective singles round robin matches, with Abigail defeating Eva Pasea 4-1, 4-0, and Inara winning her game against Rayna Hailing via a walkover.

Fellow top seeded players Za­kariyya Mohammed and Nirav Dougdeen both won their boys 10 and under singles round robin matches 6-3.

The tournament continues today at 9 am and will end on Thursday.

SELECTED SINGLES RESULTS (Round Robin)

Girls 12 and under

Isabelle Plimmer def Laura-Li De Gannes Maillard, 6-1

Brianna Harricharan def Arya Siewrattan 4-0, 4-0

Boys 10 and under

Za­kariyya Mohammed def Ryan Augustine 6-3

Nirav Dougdeen def Scott Abraham 6-3

Brian Harricharan def Connor Carrington 6-1

Sebastian Plimmer def Jovanni Boxill 6-3

Boys 14 and under

Kale Dalla Costa def Daniel Jeary 4-2, 4-1

Girls 16 and under

Sydney Doyle def Jade Ali 6-2, 6-3

Shauna Valentine def Chelsea Mukerji 6-4, 6-3