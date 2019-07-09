Children in danger

In the latest string of recent tragedies involving children, ten-month-old Jaider Castillo remained critical at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital after receiving injuries from a fall.

The accident happened at an apartment house at Indian Walk, near Petit Café junction, Princes Town, where the child lives with his parents and five-year-old brother Jaiber. They are Venezuelans.

A report said at about 7 pm on Sunday, the brothers were playing in the gallery of the apartment on the second floor and he fell a few feet below. The frantic parents took the child to the Princes Town District Facility and he was transferred to the hospital.

The Children’s Authority was also alerted. Many residents said they were unaware of the incidents and tenants did not want to speak with the media.

Danger and tragedy seem to be lurking around children. In the past week, three other children met their deaths through tragic circumstances. A fourth child is fighting for her life at hospital.

Only on Saturday night, a two-year-old girl was knocked down at La Retreat Road in Arima where she reportedly ran out in the road. Up to press time, she was critical at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope.

Two days earlier on Thursday, three-year-old preschooler, Isaiah Hazel died because of exposure to extreme heat and dehydration. Isaiah, a student of the Morning Star Early Childhood Centre at California in Couva, was left alone unnoticed in a private school maxi for hours.

Students found him unresponsive on the floor of the vehicle in the afternoon. The 31-year-old bus driver suffered a panic attack on Thursday evening when police were interviewing. She was at the San Fernando General Hospital.

A day before Isaiah’s tragic death, tragedy struck the Moonilal family of Wallerfield when two-year-old Terracina Ariel Meena Moonilal was crushed to death by a loaded dump truck.

Last week Monday, the staff of the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home in Sangre Grande reported the death of a four-year-old boy to the Children’s Authority. The resident was found unresponsive that morning. An emergency response visited the home and tried to resuscitate him. However, he never regained consciousness.