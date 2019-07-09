Arima toddler critical after SUV collision Family prays for miracle

An Arima family is praying for a miracle after one of their youngest members suffered multiple injuries when she was knocked down by a Nissan Frontier SUV on Saturday night.

Police said the driver was driving along La Retreat Road, Arima, at around 10.15 pm when he saw the child run out into the middle of the road. He swerved in at attempt to avoid hitting her, but still collided with her.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, treated and transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital, where up until late yesterday afternoon she was being treated for haemorrhaging to her brain, a broken collarbone, two vertebral fractures, two cuts to the liver and bruises. Newsday understands she is in critical condition, unresponsive and supported by machines.

Newsday visited the paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mt Hope yesterday and spoke to a male relative who said the family was devastated after the accident and, along with neighbours, friends and others, were praying for the toddler’s recovery.

He said up until yesterday afternoon, she “did not look well,” but was hopeful she would recover. Relatives said the girl’s mother was not with her at the time of the accident and she had been left in the care of an aunt.

Asked if the family could forgive the driver, the relative said while he did not necessarily blame the driver for the accident, it was not up to him.

“I don’t think anyone really wakes up on a morning and wants to knock down a child. It was an accident. But the forgiveness is not for me to give. I found out about it from the neighbours, so I don’t know too much about the details.” Another male relative stopped the interview and asked reporters to leave before snatching a notepad. Arima police are investigating the accident. This is the fifth accident involving a child below the age of five in two weeks.