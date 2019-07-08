V’zuelan baby dies after fall from balcony in P/Town

Southern Division police are investigating the death of a ten-month-old child in Princes Town last night.

Police said Jaiver Castillo was playing with his five-year-old brother on the gallery of their parents' apartment on the second floor at Indian Walk, Moruga, when he fell over.

Castillo's parents heard the fall and took the child to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Jaiver's parents, who are Venezuelans, are being investigated by the Children's Authority and the landlord is also being investigated by police.