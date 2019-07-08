Two men charged for attempted murder

Two men who were arrested in relation to the shooting of a couple last week were remanded into custody pending tracing when they appeared before a Rio Claro magistrate this morning to face the charges.

Police said Acori Mason, 28, of Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, and Michael Chadee, 25, of Salandy Street, Diego Martin, were charged on Sunday night and appeared before a magistrate this morning.

The two were jointly charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two counts of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

They were remanded in custody and are expected to reappear in court on Thursday.

Last Tuesday the men allegedly stormed the couple's home at Fitts Road Junction, Biche and shot the man, 44, in the torso and his wife in the leg. The men escaped in a black Nissan Juke.

Police were called, and saw a car matching the description on the Cunapo Main Road, Biche, a short while later. They stopped and searched it and found a pistol, a semi-automatic gun, 16 spent shells and one live 9mm round.