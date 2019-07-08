TT water polo boys golden in Barbados

Members of the TT Under-15 boys water polo team at the CCCAN Championships in Barbados.

TT’s Under-15 water polo team capped off a perfect outing at the CCCAN Water Polo Championships in Bridgetown, Barbados, beating Puerto Rico 12-9 to capture gold last evening.

It was TT’s third win over Puerto Rico and fifth overall over the course of the competition.

The win concluded a perfect run for TT, following two two victories over Barbados and Puerto Rico each in the preliminary round-robin stage.

Puerto Rico, who finished second in the round-robin, improved as the tournament progressed but were ultimately outmatched by TT yet again.

Nathan Hinds top scored in the final with six goals, taking his overall tally to 19 goals in five matches.

David Agard added another four goals to finish on a total of 16 goals, while Miguel Greene, who entered the match with 15 goals from four matches, and Christian Chin Lee, who also scored in all four matches, added one each for TT in the final.

The CCCAN water polo competition began on Thursday, following the conclusion of the swimming and open water events.

TT started with a 14-2 victory over Puerto Rico, and followed up with a resounding 20-3 victory over the hosts on Friday.

TT then faced an improved Puerto Rico team in their third match and went on to win 11-6.

Not much changed for the Barbados team, however, as TT won by a similarly comfortable scoreline – 19-3.

TT’s success in the water polo competition followed an overall runner-up team finish in the Open Water Championships. Mexico amassed 210 points, while TT closed on 110 and Honduras third with 108 points.