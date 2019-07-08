TT register second straight win

TT registered their second straight win in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship, after getting past the Leeward Islands by six runs at Gilbert Park, California, Couva yesterday.

On Saturday, hosts TT spanked Guyana by nine wickets at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

This victory was a more tensely-fought affair, under glorious sunshine.

Sent in to bat first, TT were bowled out for 91 in 35.4 overs, with opener Kyle Roochand leading the way with 29 while Isaiah Gomez chipped in with 12.

Akadianto Willett was the chief destroyer with the ball, with figures of four wickets for nine runs, while Jaden Carmichael took 4/18.

In reply, the Leewards were bowled out for 85 in 32.3 overs, despite a valiant 27 from Carlon Bowen-Tuckett.

Sion Hackett collected 4/20 and Gomez 3/13 for TT.

Barbados secured their second victory in a row, after defeating Guyana by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Chasing a target of 142, the Bajans reached 146/3 in 36 overs with an unbeaten 38 from H Perryman and 35 from J Leacock.

The Guyanese were earlier restricted to 141/9 in their allotted 50 overs, with M Nandu carrying his bat with an unbeaten 71 while fellow opener S Charles made 21.

J Layne got 4/33 and T O'Neale 2/24 for Barbados.

At the National Cricket Centre, Jamaica beat the Windward Islands by four wickets in a low-scoring affair.

The Windwards were bowled out for 81 in 27.5 overs despite 23 from O Matthews and 19 from M Riviere.

Bowling for the Jamaicans, J Bartley grabbed 5/30 and B English 3/20.

Jamaica had a few hiccups but eventually reached 86/6 in 24.4 overs. Opener N Lewin was unbeaten on 31, while S Wedderburn struck 26.

T Charles got 2/19 and T Theodore 2/22 for the Windwards outfit.

The tournament will continue on Tuesday.