TT water polo U-15 boys return with gold

Members of the TT water polo boys Under-15 team return home this morning. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE victorious TT water polo Under-15 boys team returned home today, after winning gold at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Confederation Championships in Barbados, over the weekend.

Parents and family members greeted the team with an applause on their arrival at Piarco International Airport.

TT sealed gold with a 12-9 win over Puerto Rico in the gold medal match, last night. TT were perfect throughout the tournament ending with no losses.

TT head coach Jeff Passwater praised the effort of his players. "It's a culmination of a tremendous amount of work that the kids have put in. We trained very early in the morning (and) trained very late at night. They balanced a very difficult schedule with exams of course especially lately...we are very lucky to have such talented and dedicated players."