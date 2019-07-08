Top seeds cruise in Sagicor tennis

UNDER-16 favourites Ethan Wong and Aalisha Alexis were among the top-seeded players to dominate their preliminary round-robin matches when action continued at the 17th annual Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament.

At the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, yesterday, Wong cruised past Alex-Jaden Durand 6-0, 6-0 in the boys singles while Alexis defeated Adalia Badroe by the same scoreline in the girls singles. Alexander Merry, top seed in the boys under-12 singles, defeated Dylan Boocock via a walkover, while the other top seed in the division, Isaiah Boxill, got past Rizwaan Mohammed 6-2, 6-2.

Alexis' national team-mate Isabel Abraham won her match against Gabby Mackenzie 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, sisters Abigail and Inara Chin Lee won both of their girls under-12 singles matches comfortably.

Inara defeated Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-0, while Abigail eased past Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-0.

The round-robin segment will be followed by a main draw in a number of divisions, except for the boys under-18 singles as there are only four entries. Nathan Valdez got off to a good start, beating Jaydon Alexis 7-5, 2-6 (10-7).

Doubles matches will also begin today in a number of divisions. The tournament will close on Thursday.

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS –

Under-10 –

Boys singles: Ryan Augustine def Nicholas Abraham 6-4; Scott Abraham def Justin Horsford 6-3; Connor Carrington def Jack Brown 6-2; Brian Harricharan def Liev Khan 6-2.

Novices singles: Sebastien Plimmer def Jaden Salina 6-2; Drew-Morgan Persad def Nirvan Rampersad 6-5(4); Luke Govia def Aziz Hadeed via walkover.

Girls singles: Gabriella Prince def Zahra Shamsi 6-2; Lilly Mohammed def Khloe Kirton 6-5; Shiloh Walker def Karissa Mohammed 6-0; Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith def Naomi Mohammed 6-1.

Novices singles: Abba Campbell-Smith def Julia Henderson via walkover; Abba Cambell-Smith def Reena Dougdeen 6-3; Reena Dougdeen def Victoria Hadeed via walkover.

Under-12 –

Boys singles: Alexander Merry def Dylan Boocock via walkover; Isaiah Boxill def Rizwaan Mohammed 6-2, 6-2; Jordell Chapman def Gurkeerat Singh Sohal 4-0, 4-0; Callum Koylass def Aaron Subero 4-1, 4-0; Jayden Mitchell def Adam McKenzie 4-2, 4-0; Logan Hamel-Smith def Malcolm Prince 4-0, 4-0; Yeshowah Campbell-Smith def Aasir Elder 4-0, 4-0.

Novices singles: Marc Mouttet def Marcus Borde 6-1; Mathias Pfister def Adam Grosberg 6-1.

Girls singles: Kate Broughton def Rayna Hayling 4-2, 4-0; Inara Chin Lee def Neila Maraj 4-1, 4-0; Abigail Chin Lee def Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-0; Eva Pasea def Arya Siewrattan 4-0, 4-0.

Novices singles: Maliha Al-Fayed def Kellysha Thomas via walkover; Zariah Rambaran def Zakiyah Harrilal 6-2; Abigail De Gannes-Maillard def Julia Devaux 6-5(3); Zariah Rambaran def Abigail De Gannes-Maillard 6-4; Zakiyah Harrilal def Julia Devaux 6-4.

Under-14 –

Boys singles: Neil Maharaj def Kadeem Charles 4-0, 4-2; Kale Dalla Costa def Rajesh Sharma 4-1, 4-0.

Under-16 –

Boys singles: Ethan Wong def Alex-Jaden Durand 6-0, 6-0; Sebastian Sylvester def Emmanuel Porther 6-0, 6-0; Charles Devaux def Ryan Conyers 6-1, 6-1; Christopher Roberts def Andre Augustine 6-3, 6-4.

Novices singles: Nicholas Olivier def Brandon Singh via walkover; Merrick Barnes def Michael De Freitas via walkover; Nicholas Olivier def Samuel Rudden via walkover.

Girls singles: Aalisha Alexis def Adalia Badroe 6-0, 6-0; Isabel Abraham def Gabby Mackenzie 6-2, 6-2; Shauna Valentine def Sydney Doyle 6-0, 6-0; Chelsea Mukerji def Jade Ali 6-3, 6-4.

Novices singles: Krystianna Scotland def Jasminder Pal 6-3; Reina Alexis def Krystianna Scotland 6-3; Shani Charles def Jasminder Pal 6-3.

Under-18 –

Boys singles: Nathan Valdez def Jaydon Alexis 7-5, 2-6 (10-7).