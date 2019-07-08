Toddler critical after collision with SUV

File photo

A two-year-old girl is in critical condition at the Mt Hope Hospital after she was knocked down by an SUV at La Retreat Road, Arima on Saturday night.

Police said at around 10.15 pm the driver saw the child and an adult running after her onto the road. He swerved to avoid hitting them, but still collided with the child.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility where doctors treated her before transferring her to Mt Hope for additional treatment for brain haemorrhaging, a broken collarbone, two vertebral fractures, two lacerations to her liver and multiple bruises.

She is unresponsive and supported by machines.