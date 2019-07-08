Rowley hits blacklisting of Caribbean

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister condemned the blacklisting of Caribbean nations and banks by American and European interests allegedly vying to take over their banking business, addressing reporters on Friday at Piarco Airport on his return from a Caricom heads meeting in St Lucia.

“We need the American banking system to be told how banking operates in the Caribbean and why we should not be blacklisted or de-listed.”

He said certain individuals who do not even know the Caribbean are deliberately portraying Caribbean banks as crime-ridden.

“They just speak about us and take action against us just because somebody says that is what is happening in the Caribbean. ‘The banking in the Caribbean is a facilitator of fraud and corruption and money laundering and drug-running.’” He said it was amazing that some people believe this and think the Caribbean must be brought to heel. Some US banks who had paid hefty fines over non-compliance with regulations may now not want to deal with Caribbean banks, he lamented.

“And worse, on the European side they are making regulations which are basically now at the point where they are taking positions against us which are anti-competitive positions.”

Those positions go beyond just rectifying any wrongdoings by regional banks. “If they are allowed to get away with that kind of treatment of us, basically what it is will be shutting us out of lucrative business, much of it currently contributing to the economy of many parts of the Caribbean.”

He said Caricom’s stance will be advocated in Europe by a new ambassador.

Caricom will meet US officials, he said, and re-double efforts to fight this threat to the region. “We need to become more aggressive.”

“I propose in September to make my first visit to the UN General Assembly. This year I think it’s opportune.” He will also meet entities in Washington DC.