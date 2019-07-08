Roget remains OWTU head

I IN CHARGE: Ancel Roget, returned as president general of the OWTU. FILE PHOTO

THE Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) says a new Executive Committee has been nominated unopposed for the 2019 – 2022 term.

Returning to their posts are Ancel Roget as President General, Sati Gajadhar-Inniss as 2nd Vice President, Marcus Cordner as Vice President, Peter Burke as Vice President, Richard Lee as General Secretary, Chandrasain Ramsingh as Treasurer and Ozzi Warwick as Trustee.

Ricky Benny who held the post as Vice President on the last executive will now serve as a 1st Vice President. Joining the executive for the first time are Reesa Ramlogan as Vice President, Anthony Baptiste as Assistant General Secretary, Ernesto Kesar as a Trustee and Raymond Huggins as a Trustee.

Ramlogan is the first female general officer to be elected from T&TEC. Nomination Day was supervised by John Boiselle.

Members and officers from different branches were present at OWTU headquarters, Paramount Building, San Fernando throughout the day during the nominations process.

The OWTU in a press release, thanked all members who participated in or observed the process. "It is only through the activism and commitment of our members that the Union and the working class can prevail," the release said.

The union also thanked outgoing Executives Carlton Gibson, 1st Vice President; Jennifer Charles, Assistant General Secretary, Himraj Basdeo, Trustee and Lawrence Renaud, Trustee for their contribution.