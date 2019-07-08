Roberts named as interim TTCF boss

JOSEPH ROBERTS will serve as interim president of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), following the resignation of president Robert Farrier last Monday.

Farrier, who served as president for four-and-a-half years, stepped down from the post after claiming, in his resignation letter, “The level of volunteerism required to lead, drive and propel the TTCF and the sport further, can no longer be sustained due to my other commitments.”

According to a TTCF media release yesterday, “The TTCF Council convened a special meeting on (Saturday). The resignation of Mr Farrier has been accepted and Joseph Roberts, vice president of racing has been appointed as the interim president until the extraordinary meeting to be held within the next two months as per the TTCF constitution where a new president will be elected.”

Farrier came under fire from members of the cycling fraternity at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico last September, where he donned a Jamaica uniform. He later said that he was the personal coach of Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer.

Palmer is a member of Farrier’s Team DPS Cycling Club.

Farrier replaced Rowena Williams as TTCF boss in 2014.