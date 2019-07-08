President's butler laid to rest

Former President, Anthony Carmona, embraced by Janet Blackman, mother of Lewin Dirk Blackman, Butler to the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Holy Saviour Anglican Church, Curepe. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Lewin Dirk Blackman was not a servant, but a man who served with dignity and pride, one who went beyond the call of duty.

Blackman, 47, served as a butler at President's House for about 30 years, and developed a bond with each president and their families who came and went. He last worked for President Paula-Mae Weekes.

Blackman, who died on July 2, was given his last rites today at the Holy Saviour Anglican Church, Frederick Street, Curepe.

His former boss Justice Anthony Carmona described Blackman as more than a butler.

"When I was in office my children were very young. He was the one who would guide them and tell them what to do. When late President Arthur NR Robinson and his wife were ill, he was their nursemaid. He was a remarkable person with a sense of responsibility and dedication."

Blackman was cremated at the Tacarigua Crematorium.