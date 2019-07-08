Police polygraph tests start next week

POLYGRAPH testing of regular and Special Reserve Police officers will be done next week. This testing forms part of transformational policing for greater accountability within the Police Service, a TTPS release stated.

This polygraph testing will be conducted across all Divisions and is not limited to officers assigned to stations along the South Western Peninsula. As a matter of fact, the release said, Commissioner Griffith has noted that the vast majority of officers assigned to the South Western Division have been doing their jobs commendably.

However, a few officers because of their involvement with criminal activity, are permitting the entry of illegal drugs, guns and human trafficking from the mainland, are making it difficult for the vast majority of hardworking police officers in that Division to be successful.

For the period January 1 to December 31, 2018 the South Western Division recorded the fourth lowest number of Serious Reported Crimes among all Divisions, with the highest overall detection rate.

For the period January 1 to June 30, 2019, the South Western Division recorded the fourth lowest number of serious reported crimes, with the second highest overall detection rate. Polygraph testing is not an avenue to target guilt but is used by many law enforcement agencies worldwide as a barometer to assist in ensuring there are no breaches in sensitive areas.

Commissioner Griffith says every police officer was willing to be polygraphed and drug tested prior to entry into the Police Service, so he sees no reason for an officer to be reluctant, unless the officer’s ethics have changed; if in fact, this is so, the Commissioner does not want them in the Police Service.

Griffith has directed that he will be the first to be polygraphed and drug tested. In March, Griffith announced both polygraph and drug testing for police officers.