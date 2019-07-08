Oropune's cry for help

THE EDITOR: In TT we are dealing with levels of criminal activity, if not dealt with in a few years, could see the lawless become virtually untouchable and their reign to the point of no return.

Residents of the Housing Development Corporation's (HDC) Oropune Gardens are crying out concerning murders and other crimes that seem to be the norm in their community. Other crimes in Oropune Gardens are robberies, illegal operation of businesses, vandalism of property and illegal occupation of units.

These crimes are not uncommon in many other housing developments in the country and it will be of no benefit for the HDC and the TTPS to blame each other.

While we may say that this is a crime situation and the responsibility lies in the hands of the TTPS, the HDC must also take some blame. They must work directly with the TTPS to bring a resolution to this problem. It is in poor taste to leave these residents to fend for themselves. The HDC and TTPS need to get in Oropune Gardens, hear the concerns of the residents and work together to deal with what clearly is a community problem.

In our country, too often, millions of dollars of taxpayers' money are spent on housing developments where the criminal elements are allowed to enter, gain a foothold and then establish their base of operations to the detriment of law-abiding residents of the communities.

This is not right and something needs to be done to arrest this situation The more people are allowed to get away with this criminal conduct the more they will persist with it. I urge all of the relevant authorities to look into this issue before more blood is shed in Oropune Gardens.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan